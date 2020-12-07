Police identify victim in Saturday homicide in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have now identified the man killed in a homicide Saturday in Independence.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday police were called out to the 3300 block of S. Oxford Avenue where a man was found shot and injured and later died. He has been identified as 50-year-old Kent “Bo” Mcintosh.

On Sunday police reported recovering a white U-Haul pickup truck from Bales Lake at Blue Valley Park that was seen being driven away form the homicide scene.

In addition the truck, Independence investigators are still looking for two suspects in relation to the deadly shooting, no arrests have been announced yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or IPD tips at 816 325-7777.

