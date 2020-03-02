Police identify victim killed in Westport shooting, still looking for suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police have now identified the victim killed in a shooting this past weekend in Westport that also injured four other people.

KCPD said one officer fired shots during the incident but did not strike anyone.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Devin Harris. Three other people that were injured in the incident are reported to be in stable condition at this time.

Police responded to reports of someone in a white SUV with others, shooting at people in Westport just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Westport and Mill Street.

Prosecutors reported Sunday that 25-year-old Devon L. Carter, of Kansas City, Kansas was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in connection to the deadly shooting.

Carter told police that he was the sole driver of the suspect vehicle and that he had been at a Westport club with 30 friends and family for a birthday celebration. An altercation with another group initiated the gun fire after they left the club .

The vehicle was located near 39th and Main in a store parking lot. Numerous shell casings and bullet holes were found. Other video showed that after the white SUV parked near 39th and Main, two other vehicles came into the lot, and multiple people left the SUV and got into those other vehicles, carrying items into the other vehicles.

According to court records, surveillance video confirmed people in the vehicle were firing guns from it.

In addition, police recovered 95 shell casings in the area of the shooting. About 40 shell casings in the area of the shooting matched shell casings found in the parked SUV.

Police said detectives are still working through evidence to identify additional suspect descriptions.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

