Police identify victims in deadly shooting on N. 57th Street off ramp from I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have now identified the two people killed in a shooting Saturday night on the North 57th Street off ramp from westbound Interstate 70.

Officers responded to the incident just before 9 p.m. where they discovered a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Two juveniles were also found and reported to be unharmed.

The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Talisha Fay Johnson and 38-year-old Anthony Michael Johnson. Both were from Overland Park.

The suspect, 21-year-old Isaiah Montez Taylor, of Overland Park, was taken into custody on

scene. He has been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and aggravated

endangerment of a child, as well as criminal discharge of a firearm.

Police believe that the situation stemmed from a domestic dispute.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.