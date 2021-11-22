Police identify woman killed in KCK homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the woman shot and killed on November 17.

Emileigh Wilson, 23, of Atchison, Kansas, was found dead in a vehicle near 15th Street and Walker Avenue.

She was found after a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside a residence near 16th Street and Walker Avenue.

The male victim remains in the hospital.

KCKPD continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.