Police identify woman killed in Sunday crash at US 40 and Sterling in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police have identified the woman killed in a crash earlier this week at U.S. 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a gray Ford Explorer failed to yield to an emergency vehicle and was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway crossing Sterling Avenue when they struck a Lincoln that was turning left onto southbound Sterling Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln were reported to have no injuries.

The driver and only person inside the Explorer was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified as 35-year-old Megan Stamper, of Harrisonville.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

