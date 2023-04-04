LEBANON, Mo. — The Lebanon, Missouri Police Department has identified a body found inside a burned car last month as a Kansas City man who has been missing since 1991.

According to a press release from the LPD, DNA analysis revealed the deceased person is 71-year-old Stephen E. Winn.

During the investigation, police discovered that Stephen Winn was last seen at his Kansas City, Missouri home in 1991. At the time, Stephen Winn lived with his wife Khristine Winn and their children.

Further investigation revealed that when Stephen left his family, he assumed Khristine’s identity. Stephen later married and lived under the name Khristine Bechard.

The news release states that evidence inside the car and inside Stephen’s residence seems to indicate his death was self-inflicted.

Investigators say Stephen’s family had no contact with him for 32 years, and later had him declared dead. Relatives of Khristine Winn told investigators she died in 2018.

Stephen Winn’s body was found inside a burned 1979 Chrysler New Yorker on March 19.