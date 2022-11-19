KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department are in a standoff with a male suspect Saturday morning.

KCPD said officers were called to the block of 3500 of East 51st Street just after 8:30 a.m. in regard to a disturbance in the area. Upon arrival, officers responded to the apartment where the disturbance was occurring.

Once inside the apartment, a male suspect fired shots at the officers but no one was struck.

Police said after shots were fired officers retreated and a perimeter was set up.

KCPD said tactical squads and negotiators are currently on the scene. They said there were two people inside the residence with the suspect and one of them has been able to exit the residence.

The other remains inside the residence and KCPD said that more shots were fired by the suspect after the standoff was called.

FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

