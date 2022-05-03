KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police chase that went across multiple states, cities and counties has ended in a standoff in Platte City Wednesday night as officers work to take the suspect into custody.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has confirmed with FOX4 the suspect in connected to a recent homicide from Saturday night at Sammy’s Tavern near 6th Street and Tenny Ave.

The chase started around 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-35 in Kansas City, Missouri and continued into the Johnson County, Kansas area.

The chase continued into Bonner Springs and Kansas City, Kansas with the suspect traveling on the wrong side of I-435 heading north.

Officers were able to use stop sticks to blow out the front tires of the suspect vehicle after it crossed back into Missouri where the chase ended near NW 132nd Street and Ridgeview Drive in Platte City.

Officers with multiple agencies are currently in a standoff with the suspect and are working to take the suspect into custody.

Police chase ends near Hills of Oakmont at 130th and Running Horse in Platte City. Hearing suspect may now be in custody after not wanting to surrender. pic.twitter.com/tOYEZ1Q1bO — Dave D'Marko (@DaveDMarko) May 4, 2022

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will update as new details become available.