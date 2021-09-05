Police investigate 2 assaults on Uber drivers Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two assaults on Uber drivers that took place on Friday night.

The first happened at about 8 p.m. when the driver dropped the suspects off in the 400 block of E 31st Street.

Once they arrived at the destination, the suspects tried to remove the driver from the vehicle, but were unsuccessful and ran away in an unknown direction.

The second was very similar in nature. The driver dropped off the suspects in the 2200 block of 68th Street when the suspects tried to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was able to escape and did not see where the suspects went.

KCPD has not been able to confirm if the incidents are related or if the same suspects are involved in both incidents.

Both remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.