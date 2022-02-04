KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating break-ins at two Kansas City medical marijuana dispensaries. They are also working to determine if the same thieves are responsible for a burglary at a third dispensary.

A police spokesperson said detectives have identified a suspect. They believe the suspect was involved in burglaries at From the Earth dispensary near 62nd Street and Troost Avenue on Jan. 20, and a burglary at Greenlight Dispensary near Interstate 435 and Bannister Road the next day.

Investigators said the dispensaries are required by law to have security and alarm systems, which helped police with the investigation.

Someone also broke into a dispensary near 70th and Prospect last week. Instigators are in the process of reviewing surveillance video and other evidence to determine if it is connected to the other two burglaries.