Police investigate 3 suspicious deaths in 2 days at KCK apartment complex

Kansas City, Kansas police investigate numerous deaths at the Wyandotte Towers apartment building in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Nov. 2, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating three deaths at one apartment complex in the past two days. Officers said they are investigating all three deaths as homicides.

Officers went to Wyandotte Towers at North Ninth Street and Washington Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas to check on a man living there Monday morning. They found the body of a man inside an apartment.

The apartment called police again Tuesday morning. Officers entered two separate apartments. They found a man dead inside one and a woman’s body inside the other apartment.

Police have not released the cause of death for any of the three victims at this time.