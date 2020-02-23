Police investigate a deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide in the area of 67th and Monroe.

Police were called to the area about 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they located a victim that had been shot. The victim died at the scene from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that they heard a disturbance and then found the victim. Several people were seen running from the area after the shooting. No one is in custody at this time.

The investigation will continue. If anyone has any information about this incident please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.