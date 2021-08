KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are responding to the scene of a homicide in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive.

Two people were found dead in a unit of the Citadel Apartments from apparent gunshot wounds after police were called on reports of a shooting.

The victims have been identified as an adult woman and adult man.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene collecting more information. Police are still investigating and we will update this story as details become available.