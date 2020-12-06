Kansas City police investigate deadly shooting near Ditman Ave. and Ruskin Way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday evening.

Police reported the shooting just before 7 p.m. on Ditman Ave., just south of Ruskin Way.

A description of the victim or a name has been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what led to the incident.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-874-8477.

