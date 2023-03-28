KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. Kansas City police were called to Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard for a possible shooting.

Once on scene, officers located a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station. Emergency crews declared the man dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for any witnesses. Police have not released information on what may have led up to the shooting, or a possible suspect.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.