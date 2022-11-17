KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a double shooting in South Kansas City.

Officers responded to a call near Red Bridge Road and US 71 Highway around 10 a.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot injuries.

There is a recycling center, a community center, a parking lot and two gas stations in the area.

The police department says one person suffered critical injuries. The second person was also injured, but is expected to survive.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information if it becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.