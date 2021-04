KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Westport Saturday afternoon. Businesses and cars in the area were also damaged, according to witnesses, 20-25 shots were fired.

The two victims have non life-threatening injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

Officers have blocked off Westport Road between Broadway and Wyandotte as they investigate what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information is available.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android