Police investigate early morning assault, gunfire in affluent area of Kansas City

MISSION HILLS, Kan. — Police are investigating an assault and battery in one of the most affluent zip codes in the Kansas City metro.

Officers from Prairie Village were called to the area of Mission Drive and Indian Lane in Mission Hills, just east of the Kansas City Country Club, shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, the victim told officers that two men approached him and they got into a fight. The two men then got back into their car and fired two shots from it as they drove away.

The getaway car is described as a dark-colored four-door hatchback with blue fog lights. It also has a right taillight that blinks.

Police said the victim was not injured from the gunfire, but did suffer minor injuries from the fight.

Prairie Village police say they are still investigating the crime, and ask anyone with information about the assault to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.