Police investigate fatal shooting near 40th and Roanoke Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is investigating a Thursday night homicide near Roanoke Road and West 40th Street.

Police were called to the area at about 10 p.m. on calls of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, a male adult victim was found unresponsive on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim received aid from people at the scene and from officers until EMS arrived and took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died from his injuries while at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate the adult male was standing outside a resident when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects.

The incident continues to be investigated.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to called detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.