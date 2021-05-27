Police investigate fatal shooting on E 68th Terrace in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a residence in the 2500 block of E 68th Terrace.

According to KCPD, at about 7 a.m., officers were called to the residence an unknown medical nature call and an unresponsive adult male inside.

The call was updated to a shooting while officers were on their way to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the victim who had apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.