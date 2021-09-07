Police investigate homicide after man dies at hospital with gunshot wound

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 7500 block of east 117th Place late Monday night.

Police were called to the area on an ambulance call at about 11:45 p.m.

When officers and EMS got to the scene, they found a man who was having an “unknown medical event.”

The man was taken to the hospital where staff determined his injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound.

After several hours, the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and have a person in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.