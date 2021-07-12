Police investigate homicide at 16th and Oakley in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police showed up to investigate a crash, but are now investigating the city’s latest homicide.

Someone living in a home near East 16th and Oakley Avenue called police around 9:30 a.m. after a car crashed in an alley. The car damaged a fence and knocked down some power lines when the driver lost control.

Officers arrived and approached the crashed car. Inside they found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews arrived, but police say the man died at the scene.

Detectives went door to door in hopes of finding witnesses to the shooting. They also attempted to identify the man. While police said they believe the man was shot in the area, they didn’t know yet if he lived there, or was visiting someone.

Evergy workers are in the area working to fix the downed power lines.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police ask anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity near East 16th and Oakley Avenue Monday morning to talk to police or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.