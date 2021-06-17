Police investigate late Wednesday homicide near E. 30th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of East 30th Street on reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Additional calls also came in about an injury accident nearby.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle that crashed into a wall and an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later.

No suspect information is available at this time. This is Kansas City’s 70th homicide of 2021.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 814-474-TIPS.

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

