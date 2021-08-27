Police investigate overnight homicide in South Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating an argument that ended with one person dead in a South Kansas City neighborhood overnight.

Officers were called to the area of East 112th Street and Bristol Terrace around 2:15 a.m. That is in a neighborhood near Ruskin High School.

When they arrived officers said they located a man suffering from what appeared to be more than one gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of getting additional information about what happened.

If you have any additional information that could help police in their investigation to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.