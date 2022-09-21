INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a student brought an unloaded firearm to Osage Trail Middle School on Tuesday.

According to Principal Robbie Shepherd in a letter sent to parents, they were alerted that the student had a gun in their possession and administrators and school resource officer responded immediately.

I am proud of those who reported this information so that I could respond in a very timely manner. As a school community, we need to continue to emphasize with our students the importance of reporting when the students see or hear something that directly impacts the safety for all. Principal Robbie Shepherd

Shepherd said the situation is now under investigation by local police and Board policy will determine the next steps.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.