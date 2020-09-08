Police investigate suspicious death in KCMO apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Monday night.

Officials tell FOX4, just after 6:30p.m. officers were dispatched to 3700 block of E Meyer Blvd to the Park Gate Apartments for a welfare check.



When they arrived they found an adult black female dead inside an apartment.



Police say it’s being investigated as a suspicious death due to the unknown injuries at this time.



Homicide detectives gathered information from the scene to determine what may have occurred.

Crime scene investigators are looking for any evidence that can help detectives.



Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

