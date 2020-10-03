Police investigate the city’s latest homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A little before 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning KCMO police were called to a home near 12th and Olive. When officers arrived they found a female victim that had been injured and was bleeding.

Officers called for an ambulance while they provided first aid to the victim. When paramedics arrived they found that the woman had died from her injuries.

Detectives are interviewing people who may have been witnesses to the incident as the technicians were looking for evidence. One person was taken into custody at the scene for questioning.

If you have any information about the crime please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for the right information.