Police investigating after 4 people shot at KC nightclub early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after four people were shot overnight at a nightclub.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 2:30 a.m. at the 9ine Ultra Lounge off Noland Road where they located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said they were also informed that three other victims had arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds and were told they had been shot at the same location.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Officers remain on scene Sunday morning as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Earlier this year, two people were killed and 15 others were hurt in a shooting at 9ine Ultra Lounge.