Police investigating after body found in apartment

KANSASA CITY, Mo . — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after they found a body inside an apartment building.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, police were called to an apartment at 105 W 39th Street and found an adult male victim who was declared dead at the scene.

Sergeant Jacob Becchina with KCPD confirmed that, at this time, the situation is being investigated as a homicide.

Initial investigations show signs that the death is not of natural causes and “circumstances are suspicious.”

Police are currently on the scene and continuing the investigation. Cause of death has yet to be determined.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story when details become available.