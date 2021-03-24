Police investigating after chase ends in crash on Southwest Boulevard near Mission Road

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Authorities in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after a chase ended in a crash Wednesday.

The crash ended on Southwest Boulevard near Mission Road.

Kansas Highway Patrol said a trooper spotted a stolen car out of Shawnee on Interstate 35 but pulled off the chase about a minute later because the driver was speeding on the shoulder.

The patrol said the car wasn’t being chased when the suspect driver crashed into an innocent driver’s vehicle.

Five people were in that suspect vehicle and four are in custody Wednesday night.

Some were taken to the hospital with injuries. It’s not clear how many or how severely they were injured.