RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Riverside, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a creek Monday night.

Officers responded to Homestead Park near NW Homestead Road and NW Homestead Terrace just after 7 p.m. after children reported finding a dead body and informed their parents.

When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a man facedown in Line Creek.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are just investigating this as a death investigation at this time and are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.