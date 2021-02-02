Police investigating after four customers have cars stolen off Merriam CarMax lot

MERRIAM, Kan. — Four people dropped their cars off at a local CarMax to get their cars serviced, only to find out their cars were stolen right off the lot.

Kara Humphreys says as soon as she walked through the doors at the Merriam CarMax, something wasn’t quite right.

“Somebody directed us to go back outside and put our keys into the envelope and put it in the drop box even though they were still open,” she said.

Putting their trust into the dealership, Kara and her husband did what they were told–and dropped off the keys to their 2013 Lincoln MKZ for a routine service inspection. But a call they received they following Monday, Humphreys says they didn’t expect.

“CarMax called my husband around 4:30 p.m. yesterday and asked him if he did not drop his vehicle off, because they didn’t have the car keys.” she said.

She said if the car theft itself didn’t surprise her, it was CarMax failing to tell her upfront, that her car was stolen.

“My fist question was, why did you wait until 4 p.m. to call me and why did you not tell me my vehicle was missing upfront?”

According to police, Humphreys vehicle wasn’t the only car taken off the dealership lot. A total of four cars disappeared from the CarMax parking lot between January 31 and February 1.

Leaving Humpreys to believe the thefts weren’t by chance.

“Whoever did this, clearly knew what they were doing,” she said. I don’t think this was a coincidence or a random auto theft.”

In a statement, CarMax said “The security of our customers’ vehicles is a top priority for CarMax. We are sorry this incident occurred, and we are managing the insurance claims through CarMax’s insurance and will cover the cost of the vehicles.”

Merriam Police Cpt. Duvanel Merriam said authorities can’t confirm whether the thefts were an inside job, but did say investigators were working to question employees and review any available video footage of the incident.

“In this instance the victims were doing what they asked, it’s not like somebody left a key in a vehicle running,” he said.

In the meantime, Humphreys said her family will rely on the help of police, insurance, and CarMax to help them recover.

“It seemed secure,” Humphreys said. “I would have never thought my car would have been stolen off a dealership lot”

CarMax also confirmed the dealership would improve security functions at the Merriam location.