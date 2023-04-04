LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a resident reported gunfire striking his home.

Police responded to the report around 12:30 Monday morning. Officers were initially sent to the area of 23rd Street and Harper Street on reports of three men in ski masks carrying firearms.

After arriving in the area, an officer heard the sound of nearby gunfire. A short time later, a resident in the area of 23rd Street and Anderson Road called 911 to report gunfire hitting his home.

Officers later located and detained a 19 year old man and an 18 year old man in a nearby neighborhood possibly connected to the incident.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police said investigators are preparing affidavits that will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.