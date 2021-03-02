Police investigating after human remains found near 34th and Roanoke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after human remains were found Tuesday afternoon.

A detective tells FOX4 an Evergy worker who was surveying power lines discovered what they believed to be a human skull in a wooded area near 34th and Roanoke.

Investigators on scene were able to determine the bones to be human.

CSI has responded and is processing the scene at this time.

The cause of death is unknown at this time but police say there is no immediate indication of any foul play.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.