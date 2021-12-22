Police investigating after juvenile shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are on the scene after someone under the age of 18 was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 8 p.m. near 27th Street and Parallel Parkway.

When police arrived on scene they found a juvenile shot to death. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.