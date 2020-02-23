Police investigating after man found dead near bus stop on Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a man was found dead near a bus stop Sunday morning.

Police responded to the incident just before 8 a.m. near Summit and Avenida Cesar E. Chavez where a man was found unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are investigating the area for any information that can help determine what may have occurred.

If anyone has any information, call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).