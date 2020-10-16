Police investigating after man found shot and killed at Kansas City apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide Thursday night after a man was found shot and killed.

Police responded to a shooting just before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex on E. 42nd St., just east of Pittman Rd.

At the scene police found an adult man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information has been released.

Police remain on scene investigating what led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.