Police investigating after man shot and killed outside CVS in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a CVS store Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m. near 23rd and Chrysler. Police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot. The male victim came inside the store where he then died. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The investigations is ongoing. Police said they are currently still working on speaking with witnesses.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information please contact the TIPS line at 816-461-TIPS or Independence Police at 816-325-7300.

Police ask that you avoid the area while the scene is investigated. All roadways are still open at this time.