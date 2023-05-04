RAYTOWN, Mo. —Raytown police are investigating after a man was shot at a local bar Wednesday night.

Around 11:50 p.m. Raytown Police were called to Tom & Jared’s Bar and Grill at 7108 Ditzler Avenue for a shooting.

Once on scene, officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Police have not released information on a potential suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.