Police investigating after man stabbed to death in industrial area of Northeast KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon in an industrial area in the northeast part of the city.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Gardner Avenue on a reported stabbing around 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

The victim has not been identified. Police have a person of interest in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).