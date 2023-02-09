RIVERSIDE, Mo. —Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed at a Riverside apartment complex Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. Riverside Police were called to the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Ave. for a reported disturbance.

There police located three men ranging in age from 21 to 30-years-old, all with stab wounds. A fourth man, 39, was later found inside a nearby apartment with gunshot wounds.

All four men were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police are investigating what led to the incident, but believe it to be domestic in nature.