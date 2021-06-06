Police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash near US 24 at Farview in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Saturday evening.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. on U.S. 24 Highway at Farview.

Police say the driver of a motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. 24 and collided with a Nissan pickup making a left turn from U.S. 24 onto Farview.

The motorcyclist was taken to Centerpoint Hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver of the Nissan and a passenger in the vehicle were reported to not have any injuries.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

