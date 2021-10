KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after one person was shot and killed Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. near East 37th Street and Wayne Avenue.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives are currently on scene gathering information.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will have updates on FOX4 News at 10.