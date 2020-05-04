Police investigating after man shot and killed in River Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday evening in the River Market.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 near East 3rd and Oak Street outside the Cold Storage Lofts.

At the scene officers found an adult man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His name has not been released.

Kansas City police are working to gather information on what may have led to the shooting. Nos suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KC TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.