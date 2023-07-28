Kansas City police detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Roberts Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday, July 28, 2023 (FOX4 Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Historic Northeast neighborhood Friday evening.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. in the area of Roberts Street and Indiana Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No name has been released.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.