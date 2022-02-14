KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after several rare cars were stolen from a storage garage in Midtown. The owners said there’s more than meet the eye when it comes to the cars’ value.

These are classic, collector vehicles. Nearly a dozen cars were stolen, but the owners aren’t interested in the insurance money. They just want their cars back.

Diane Smith owns a 1997 silver Corvette. She said it was the first year of the model change in corvettes in more than 20 years.

“The car just meant a bunch to him,” Smith said.

It belonged to her life partner Jack Fields. He passed away in January.

“It means the world to me because I remember when we got it and the trips we took,” Smith said. “All the grandkids have been filmed in it and love it. They call it pop’s Corvette.”

Pops’ Corvette, along with 20 years of memories, was stolen just a month after he died.

“It’s like losing a part of Jack,” Smith said.

The thefts happened sometime between Wednesday and Friday last week.

Below are the stolen vehicles you’re looking for. Their values range from about $20,000 to six figures.

• 1970 Ford Mustang Mach1 fastback white w/ bright red interior. (KS: 250471)

• 1972 Buick Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible, Gold with Gold wire wheels and white top. (No tag)

• 2001 BMW Z3 Atlantic blue, tan top, tan interior (MO YD7 X4L)

• 1997 Chevrolet Corvette coupe, silver, auto. (KS: 214 CRD)

• 1999 Mercedes SLK/CLS 230 silver (KS: BOB SKI)

• 2013 Porsche Boxter black, conv, pdk tan leather (temp tags)

Tarik owns the gold ’72 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible, with gold wired wheels.

“You’ve taken away people’s safety and security and you’ve made them feel vulnerable,” Tarik said. “So, I would just ask them to return the vehicle.”

He waited a decade to buy his dream car after raising nine children.

“It was always of course, station wagons and minivans,” Tarik said.

While owners, like Tarik, want their cars recovered to make future memories with family, Smith hopes to preserve the past.

“To finally be able to take some time off and take my kids for a ride in it,” Tarik said.

“They stole history of people., “The people who own these kind of cars, there’s not a dollar value, there’s a personal thing to it.”

If police find the Corvette, Smith plans to gift it to the grandchildren.

Police are continuing to investigate. They have been able to recover more than a few of those cars, but there are still several to go.

If you have any information or see one of the classic cars call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

