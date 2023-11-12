OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are investigating after shots were fired at Oak Park Mall Sunday afternoon.

According to Overland Park police, around 4:20 p.m., two suspects were found shoplifting before they were confronted by two undercover officers.

As there was a struggle to arrest one of the shoplifters, they grabbed one of the officer’s guns and fired a single gunshot inside the mall.

Nobody was hit by the gunshot or injured during the altercation. The second suspect left the mall and took off running toward 95th street before they were apprehended by police.

Both suspects are in custody and the mall is currently closed and expected not to reopen for the rest of the evening. They are expected to open tomorrow and continue business as usual.

This comes just two days after a shooting at Independence Mall injured four people.

This incident is still under investigation. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.