Police investigating after shooting injures two men and a dog in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left two men and a dog injured.

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. near N. 16th Street and Richmond Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found two men with gunshot wounds outside a home. The two men were taken to an area hospital where they remain in critical but stable condition.

A dog, which was also struck by a bullet, was taken for treatment. Animal Services said they are hopeful at this time the animal will recover.

Police said the suspect or suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.