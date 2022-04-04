KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the fire station near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Agnes Avenue just after 3 p.m. on a person shot being brought there.

Police tell FOX4 the victim was brought to the fire station by a third party.

The shooting is reported to have happened near 54th Street and Michigan Avenue.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.