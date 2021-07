KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off outside of the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the building, located at East 24th Street and Troost Avenue.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators are trying to determine where the shooting took place. No suspects are in custody.